Attention high-flyers: Moose is looking for a dance partner!

On Tuesday evening, the aforementioned TNA X-Division Champion surfaced on social media to issue an open challenge for an opponent for this week’s TNA Wrestling special event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“TNA [is] giving whoever claims they are the best high-flyer in Vegas an opportunity of a lifetime,” wrote The System member as the caption to the video.

In the video, the title-holder noted that if he should lose to the person who accepts the challenge by pin fall, submission, count out or “whatever it may be,” that person would be granted a future shot at his TNA X-Division Championship.

TNA holds their WrestleMania 41 Week show, TNA Unbreakable 2025, this Thursday night, April 17, in Las Vegas, NV. The show will stream live via TNA+.

Make sure to check back here on 4/17 for complete TNA Unbreakable 2025 results.