IMPACT world champion Moose recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his last few high profile matchups with the likes of Kenny Omega, Tomohiro Ishii, and Eddie Edwards. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Happy with his matches with Tomohiro Ishii, Juice Robinson, Eddie Edwards, and Kenny Omega:

“You could look at my last few matches. I think I proved that win, loss or draw — just look at it, I put together some main event matches. Look at my match against [Tomohiro] Ishii, look at my match against Juice Robinson, look at my match against Kenny Omega or Rich Swann, [the Turning Point match with] Eddie Edwards, especially.”

Feels like he’s on a great roll with main event matches:

“I feel like I’ve been on a great run, a great roll with just putting out main event matches. So you could honestly pick anybody from my last few matches, that answers that question for you.”