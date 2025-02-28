– TNA X-Division Champion and leader of The System, Moose, surfaced on social media following his latest appearance on WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night with a post on Wednesday thanking everyone in both companies for making his crossover appearances happen.

“Special thanks to everyone who made this happen from WWE, WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling,” he wrote via X. “The last two weeks have been incredible. Tons of Gratitude.”

Moose is scheduled to kick off tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. with the rest of The System in an in-ring promo segment, and will be in a champion versus champion match against Oba Femi at the upcoming WWE Roadblock show.

Special Thanks to everyone who made this happen from @WWE @WWENXT and @ThisIsTNA the last 2 weeks has been incredible. Tons of Gratitude 🙏🏾 — MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) February 26, 2025

– WWE legend and one-half of the TNA World Tag-Team Champions, Matt Hardy, also took to X to release a statement after he and brother Jeff Hardy competed in their first match inside of a WWE ring in years at this past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on CW.

The duo are scheduled to square off against Fraxiom in another TNA title vs. NXT title showdown at the upcoming WWE Roadblock show.

“Thank you Cincinnati,” he wrote. “Thank you NXT, TNA & WWE! Thank you to all of the dieHARDYs who’ve had our backs during our crazy 33 year run. Tonight’s WWE NXT was magical and exhilarating.”

Hardy continued, “We are blessed to have such an incredible fanbase, who feel like family and friends. Thank you – We love you. Without you, there’s no us. Jeff and I are grateful you’ve supported us and allowed us to live our dream.”