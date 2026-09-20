Moose is keeping his options open when it comes to his future in professional wrestling.

The former NFL player transitioned to wrestling following the end of his football career, eventually joining TNA in 2016 after runs with ROH and NJPW. He has remained with the company ever since, while also making appearances for WWE and NJPW through TNA’s working relationships.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open (full episode below), Moose discussed the conversations he has with his family whenever his TNA contract approaches its expiration.

“It feels like every year when my contract is up, this is a conversation that I have with my family,” Moose said. “And it’s like, do I want to stay? Do I want to go? Do I want to wrestle other places?”

While Moose has spent a decade with TNA, he acknowledged there are still matches elsewhere that interest him.

“Yeah. I mean, there’s matches that I would love to have, like in WWE or in AEW or in Mexico or in New Japan,” he continued.

Ultimately, Moose said any decision about his wrestling future has to take his family into consideration as well.

“But at the end of the day, it’s just one of those things where I have to sit down and talk to my family and make sure the decision I make is not only the right decision for me, but the right decision for my family.”

Moose also claimed that he has received contract offers from “every company out there” during his career. Despite those opportunities, he has continued to re-sign with TNA, citing personal reasons as well as goals he still wanted to accomplish with the promotion.

The 42-year-old noted that his perspective could be different the next time his contract comes up, particularly after accomplishing so much during his lengthy TNA run.

“But, I mean, I’m older now, I’ve achieved a lot in TNA, and we’ll see when that time comes again what I decide to do,” Moose said.

Moose is a multi-time champion in TNA and has been with the promotion since 2016.