W. Morrissey was the latest to challenge Moose for the World Heavyweight Title at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender special on Saturday night from New Orleans, Louisiana’s Alario Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match took place in the main event. After a back and forth affair, Moose won with a spear.

Moose pinned Matt Cardona to retain his title in the Triple Threat showdown at Hard To Kill that also featured Morrisey. A few days later, Morrissey demanded a singles rematch, but was denied so he went n a path of destruction. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stepped in and granted him his wish.

