Moose talked about a wide range of topics during an appearance on the “Battleground Podcast.

During it, the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion revealed he got a custom Impact Title belt made for himself that Impact turned down:

“I’m going to break the news now. I actually had a custom Impact World title made. It looks exactly the same, but it’s on a red strap, on red leather. I pitched it and it got turned down. I understand why it got turned down. I don’t want to get into the details of it, but I understand why. If I keep it long enough, maybe they’ll change their mind on it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription