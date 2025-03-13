Moose shared an interesting tidbit of information on social media on Wednesday evening.

The TNA X-Division Champion shared a photo of himself with CM Punk backstage at the WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York this past Tuesday night.

In the caption of the photo, The System leader in TNA Wrestling, fresh off of his champion versus champion showdown against NXT Champion Oba Femi, recalled a time when “The Best in the World” was supposed to come to TNA to work with him while he was TNA Champion.

“So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us feuding,” Moose wrote. “Punk vs. [Brock] Lesnar from [SummerSlam 2013] is one of my favorites matches ever.”

Moose continued, “I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But obviously it never happened but who knows. Shout out to CM Punk — GOAT.”