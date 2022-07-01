IMPACT star and former world champion Moose recently joined the Alliance Pro Wrestling network podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he believes IMPACT should sign former WWE star AJ Francis, and reveals how much longer he thinks he will wrestle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much longer he thinks he will wrestle:

I mean, I’m definitely not one of those guys that’s gonna wrestle ‘till his 50s. I can tell you that for sure. So, I mean, maybe — I don’t know. Just to throw a number out there, maybe seven more years.

Thinks IMPACT should sign AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE:

I know a guy that I played — a good friend of mine and somebody I know, A.J. Francis. I know that he was a former NFL player also. He spent some time with WWE or NXT or whatever brand he was in. I know he’s very talented and not only in the ring but with a mic and maybe that’s a guy that IMPACT could look into getting and it doesn’t have to be an opponent for me. It’s just somebody that I know would be a good hand and I think he’s available right now. I mean, like I said, I don’t keep — I don’t look at Twitter to see who got released and who’s available but, just on the top of my head of a guy that I know that might still be out there and is definitely talented is A.J. Francis is definitely the first name that comes to [my] head, and like I said, he might be signed somewhere but if he’s not, I believe IMPACT should take a look at him because he’s definitely a good hand.

