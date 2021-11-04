IMPACT world champion Moose recently spoke with SGP Radio about a number of different topics, most notably how he feels about being the top champion in the promotion. Highlights of the Wrestling God’s interview can be found below.

Says he feels indifferent about becoming world champion as the title is just a prop:

“I’m kind of indifferent about it. It feels good for a company to put the championship on you and be like, ‘Hey, you’re our guy.’ At the end of the day, it is just a prop. It is just a prop. One thing I have noticed with this prop is that it makes you busier. When I didn’t have the championship, I didn’t have to do all these interviews and I didn’t have to do pre-tapes.”

Says he won’t look at wrestling any different because he is now a world champion:

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not downplaying being IMPACT World Champion, obviously you don’t become a wrestler without one day wanting to be World Champion. This is Quinn talking, not Moose, because obviously Moose feels different. At the end of the day, I’m still going to work hard and work as hard as I’ve been working. It doesn’t mean I’m going to look at wrestling different because I know as Quinn that this title is just a prop and for storytelling and it doesn’t make me any better or any less than before I had it.”

