IMPACT world champion Moose recently spoke with METRO about all things pro-wrestling, including his reasoning for remaining with the promotion after having some interest from WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he had a chance to go to WWE but felt that his time in IMPACT wasn’t done quite yet:

It was definitely a hard decision. As much as I love Impact and I love everything Impact was doing, I also wanted to see what else was out there. I had a chance to go to WWE but ultimately I decided that my time in Impact wasn’t done.

Says there were things he needed to accomplish before leaving: