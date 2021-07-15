IMPACT star Moose recently spoke with Fight Game Media to hype up this weekend’s Slammiversary pay per view, where Moose will be taking on Chris Sabin in singles-action. During the interview the former TNA heavyweight champion spoke about boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, claiming that he would kill the undefeated legend in a street fight.

“The conversation with Floyd Mayweather was…I said, in a street fight, I would kill Floyd Mayweather. Not a boxing ring. He would kick my ass in a boxing ring, but if we were out in a bar and grabbing drinks and Floyd Mayweather stepped on my shoes and we got into a scuffle, I would kill him. I would manhandle him. People are like, ‘Oh no, he’s a boxer and a world champion,’ Yeah, he’s 150 pounds. There’s a reason why he has security guards walking around with him.”

Moose’s full interview, where he also discusses potentially fighting MMA, can be found here.

