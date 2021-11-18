Moose did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome:

“Wrestle Kingdom, I would love to be part of that,” says Ojinnaka, who worked with New Japan icons like Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi during Ring of Honor/NJPW crossovers five years ago. “I’m a huge fan of their whole product, and I’m proud of my New Japan Strong matches with [Tomohiro] Ishii and Juice. And I would love to work Okada or Naito or Tanahashi again, but there’s a great first-time matchup in Will Ospreay, too. They have a stacked roster.”

Transforming his body:

“I needed to change my look,” Ojinnaka says. “I was talking to EC3, who is a real good friend of mine, and he told me I needed to trim up if I wanted to be a top guy. That really hit me, and he was right. So I changed my diet, and I used the pandemic to focus on diet and cardio and my workout regimen.”

Learning from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick: