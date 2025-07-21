Moose appears to be gearing up for a break.

At least for now.

And at least from TNA Wrestling competition.

The System member surfaced on social media after the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

“I’ve accomplished almost everything here at TNA Wrestling,” Moose wrote via Instagram after losing the TNA X-Division Championship to Leon Slater. “Leon Slater, I have the ultimate respect for you and the X-Division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL.”

Moose continued, “For me it’s time to take a step back…. Get healthy and see what’s next…I’ll be back soon.”

