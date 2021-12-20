IMPACT world champion Moose recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on WWE’s new NIL program, and how proud he is of everything he’s accomplished in pro-wrestling following his career in the NFL. Highlights are below.

Says he’s prideful of everything he has achieved and hopes to bury the stigma that ex-football players can’t wrestle:

Yeah, I’m prideful about that because I feel disrespected when people say ‘he’s an ex-football player who’s now wrestling.’ I just feel like that’s a bad — it’s kinda being labeled as not being good enough. So I kinda wanted to be like, ‘Oh he’s a professional wrestler who once was a football player.’ I think that’s more what I’m looking for and I think I’ve switched that stigma because you usually generally don’t get a lot of football guys that come in and accomplish some of the stuff that I’ve done or is good as I am.

How hard he has been working:

That takes hard work. That takes dedication, that takes working on your craft daily, watching a lot of film. I’ve done the work, and now I’m getting those praises or the rewards, you could say. The advice I would give to some of the guys who are trying to do what I’ve done is just be patient and put in the work and like I know you guys can and I mean hopefully the same thing happens to you guys.

Explains why he has some doubts for WWE’s new NIL program because he’s not sure if the candidates are fans of wrestling: