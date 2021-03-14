IMPACT star Moose took to Twitter and alerted fans that he will be taking some time to off to reevaluate and rebuild his career following a loss to world champion Rich Swann at last night’s Sacrifice event. The former NFL standout writes, “Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers In the world. I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the Future.”

Moose had been carrying the promotion’s older TNA heavyweight championship, with IMPACT champion Rich Swann officially unifying the belts after Swann emerged victorious on last night’s show.