Moose Says IMPACT Had To Change Plans For His TNA Title Reign Due To COVID-19

IMPACT superstar Moose recently appeared on the Wrestling With Sports Podcast to talk about his self-proclaimed TNA championship run, which the former NFL athlete reveals was changed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first thing I wanna say answering your question is screw coronavirus. We actually had to change the storyline a lot because the initial storyline we were supposed to have the Mania show, WrestleMania was in Tampa this year, and we had a big show going on that weekend called [TNA: There’s No Place Like Home] and it was supposed to be a TNA featured show. The main event of that show was supposed to be the King of the Mountain match and they were gonna announce the day of the show on social media that now the King of the Mountain match will be for the TNA Heavyweight Championship. I was supposed to win it but then coronavirus happened and everything got shut down and everything got cancelled and that show got canceled,” he added. “So they came up with the idea of … how about you just bring the title and claim it? I automatically fell in love with the idea because one of my favorite wrestlers as a kid, and still to this day, was Ric Flair. And I remember when Ric Flair showed up in WWE, I think for the first time, and he had the NWA title.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)