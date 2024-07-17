Moose speaks on the relationship between TNA and WWE.

The TNA World Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with METRO, where he stated that WWE is the best relationship TNA has had, including the brief ones with AEW and AAA.

I think this is the best relationship that TNA’s ever had. But way better than the one we had with AEW, better than what was done with AAA, and any other company. I think this relationship [with WWE], both companies respect each other and [are] doing great by each other, and there’s no, there’s not one company that is being selfish. Both companies are doing great. So I think this is how a relationship is meant to be in pro wrestling, and TNA and WWE is doing the best job of it.

TNA and WWE have been collaborating for the better part of 2024, with no signs of slowing down.

Moose will be defending the TNA World title next at the Slammiversary premium live event.