Moose has dismissed a new report on his Impact Wrestling contract status.

The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said Moose was close to signing a new Impact contract, or has already signed a new deal. F4Wonline.com then reported on Friday evening that Moose has re-signed with the company.

In an update, Moose took to Twitter on Friday night and shot down the report.

“Not True,” Moose wrote in response to the report.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Plz get your news from me and me only.”

As we’ve reported, Moose recently revealed that his Impact contract expires in June.

We noted earlier on Friday at this link how Moose fueled rumors & speculation on a possible run with WWE NXT, and teased that he will “destroy” the AEW Double Or Nothing Triple Threat main event between PAC, Orange Cassidy and Kenny Omega, who currently holds the AEW World Title, the Impact World Title and the AAA Mega Title.

Moose is set to challenge Omega for the Impact World Title at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 12. There is no word on if there are plans for him to appear on AEW Dynamite to confront Omega, but the two top stars had words during this week’s Impact episode.

Stay tuned for more on Moose’s status. You can see his latest tweets below:

Not True https://t.co/g1OK3UN8bf — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021

Plz get your news from me and me only. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.