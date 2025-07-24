Moose didn’t get out of the ring at TNA Slammiversary unscathed.

Moose got hurt early during his TNA X-Division Championship defense against Leon Slater at TNA Slammiversary 2025 this past Sunday night at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The injury reportedly took place early in the match during flip dive spot from the apron to the floor.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Moose ‘bounced’ off the ring apron, suffering an injury to his back, but getting right up and continuing the rest of the match while hurt. As a result, some pre-planned spots were reportedly cut from the match.

In a post on social media after the show on Sunday, Moose hinted at taking time off.

“I’ve accomplished almost everything here at TNA Wrestling,” Moose wrote via Instagram after losing the TNA X-Division Championship to Leon Slater. “Leon Slater, I have the ultimate respect for you and the X-Division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL.”

Moose continued, “For me it’s time to take a step back…. Get healthy and see what’s next…I’ll be back soon.”