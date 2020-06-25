Moose Talks Bringing Back The TNA Championship, On Possibly Feuding With Tessa Blanchard, Thoughts On Empty Arena Shows and more

IMPACT star and self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose spoke with Mirror UK to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On bringing back the TNA World Title:

It was an idea we thought about for a while now before the pandemic. We were supposed to have a show in Tampa, I suppose that’s when it all started. We changed the storyline though after the whole pandemic started and that was it. I wouldn’t say if I have creative input or not, but once decisions are made, they usually let me know and ask my thoughts, like everything they bring my way. I have never had anything presented that I have disliked. It’s one of those things. It’s a trust thing and I always believe and trust that creative are going to look out for the talent.

What old school TNA names he thinks IMPACT should bring back:

There are definitely a couple of guys. I know Eric Young got released so he is highly sought after. EC3 is another TNA guy and a good friend of mine. Those two guys right now are definitely on the list of guys I hope we are able to bring in.

On a potential feud with IMPACT champion Tessa Blanchard:

I would think at some point we are gonna get to that storyline, that’s what I would think. Just from me being a fan, every time I see a double champion, there is always a match to unify both championships. I would think it’s where it would go, but I don’t really know, we will have to wait for time to tell.

On Blanchard’s match with Sami Callihan:

I think she is a phenomenal wrestler, she is the total package. I feel that the match with Sami was something Impact management did to get buzz and it definitely did that. It did what they wanted it to do. They are also the only televised company at that time doing intergender matches. I think the intergender matches she has had, if it’s done right, can be magical. It all depends on how those people think what intergender matches can be. If they look at it as a man fighting a woman, then that has to be as realistic as possible. Am I a fan of intergender matches? No.

Thoughts on empty arena wrestling: