Moose made an appearance on Sitting Ringside With David Penzer to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Who he feels are the up and coming stars in Impact Wrestling:

“Chris Bey, for one. Ace Austin. I think Man Man Fulton is doing a great job every time he is given the opportunity. I just hope they keep giving him more opportunities.”

Who has been the people who have been influential to him in Impact:

“There are a bunch of people. Eddie Edwards has been one of my best friends. Guys that don’t work for the company like Jay Lethal, who I look to for advice. Scott D’Amore, which is one of the guys who trained me and I look at him as a good friend and like a mentor. Then you have Don Callis. Lately he has been dedicating his time to help me grow as a performer.”

