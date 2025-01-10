– During the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet, TNA X-Division Champion Moose came to the ring for a promo segment. He announced that he will be debuting a brand new TNA X-Division Championship title belt at TNA Genesis 2025 on January 19 in Garland, TX. He ended up being confronted by Andrew Everett, who he beat in an impromptu title defense before his big championship clash against Ace Austin on 1/19.

– As noted, Raven appeared on the 1/9 TNA iMPACT in a backstage segment with Rosemary, where he convinced her to challenge Masha Slamovich in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match at TNA Genesis. The bout was later confirmed on the 1/9 broadcast for the 1/19 PPV by commentary duo Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.

– Also officially announced for the TNA Genesis 2025 special event at the Curtis Culwell Center later this month is Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana, as well as Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard.

– Next week’s TNA iMPACT on January 16 will feature a high stakes match for the TNA Genesis 2025 show, as Sami Callihan & PCO will square off against The Hardys in non-title action. If they win the 1/16 televised match, Santino Marella has confirmed that Callihan and PCO will be added to The Hardys vs. The Rascalz match for the TNA Tag-Team Championships at TNA Genesis 2025.

– Featured below is the complete lineup that was officially announced and advertised for next week’s TNA iMPACT on Jan. 16:

* Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater

* Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something

* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

* Sami Callihan & PCO vs. The Hardys (For Title Shot At TNA Genesis)

* ‘The Championship Celebration Of Elegance” Pre-Launch with Ash & Heather by Elegance