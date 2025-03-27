TNA Wrestling returns tonight, as the road to TNA Rebellion 2025 continues with a taped show from the sold out El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a newsworthy digital exclusive segment took place in the ring.

The System came out for a pre-show promo for the live audience, during which it was announced that Moose will be defending his TNA X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 event on April 27.

TNA would go on to confirm the breaking news with a graphic and post on their official X account soon after.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance check in with a pre-show digital exclusive backstage segment, where they talk about their TNA vs. NXT showdown against the team of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

For those interested, check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 3/27/2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.