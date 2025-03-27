TNA Wrestling returns tonight, as the road to TNA Rebellion 2025 continues with a taped show from the sold out El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.
Ahead of tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a newsworthy digital exclusive segment took place in the ring.
The System came out for a pre-show promo for the live audience, during which it was announced that Moose will be defending his TNA X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 event on April 27.
TNA would go on to confirm the breaking news with a graphic and post on their official X account soon after.
Additionally, TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance check in with a pre-show digital exclusive backstage segment, where they talk about their TNA vs. NXT showdown against the team of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.
For those interested, check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 3/27/2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
EXCLUSIVE: The System had something to say and they weren’t waiting for #TNAiMPACT to start to say it.@TheMooseNation @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha @DirtyDangoCurty pic.twitter.com/XYFx00P4Qf
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 27, 2025
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at #TNARebellion on Sunday, April 27 LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/ukH3W1ltIR pic.twitter.com/4oVGRKWFvx
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 27, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: After her wish was interrupted last week, @Ashamae_Sebera teams up with @Heathereckless w/@IamGeorgeIceman to take on #WWENXT's @gigidolin_wwe and @TatumPaxley TONIGHT on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/BIaAYHqmhq
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 27, 2025