TNA Wrestling kicked off their first pay-per-view of the New Year of 2025 in style.

Starting off the pay-per-view portion of the TNA Genesis 2025 event on January 19 was the scheduled TNA X-Division Championship match.

After ABC member Ace Austin came to the ring and settled inside the squared circle, his music died down and the entrance tune for the reigning, defending TNA X-Division Champion hit.

On that note, Moose came out accompanied by JDC and Alisha Edwards of The System. He opened his ring entrance jacket to show off the newly designed TNA X-Division Championship title belt that he promised to debut at tonight’s show.

Following a long, hard fought battle, it was Moose who managed to hit a spear to Austin as he was trying the Art of Finesse, followed up by a second spear, to get the pinfall victory. With the win, Moose retains the TNA X-Division Championship.