New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more action from this summer’s G1 Climax tournament will be airing this week this Thursday on the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. Full details, including which matches fans will get to witness, are below.

G1 Climax Budokan coverage continues on AXS Thursday at 10/9c with a pair of classic matches showcasing the final four of the tournament.

Tetsuya Naito faces Will Ospreay in a stunning first time ever singles bout. This five star match alone makes Thursday’s edition can’t miss.

Plus Tama Tonga meets Kazuchika Okada. One win apiece over the last twelve months, a de facto rubber match had Tonga attempt to take down Okada and advance to the finals.

Catch all this great action after IMPACT Wrestling on AXS and Fight Network!