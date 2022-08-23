New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature more action from the now concluded, G1 Climax tournament, which would eventually be won by top superstar Kazuchika Okada. Full details can be found below.

Thursday at 10/9c, action from G1 Climax 32 continues on AXS TV, with a pair of bouts from Osaka’s EDION Arena.

First, Jay White and the Great-O-Khan do battle. With IWGP World Heavyweight Champion White in a commanding position in B Block, he faced a Dominator O-Khan who had faltered out of the blocks, and was looking to stay int he hunt as well as create championship opportunity.

The featured match this week will be Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay. Takagi and Ospreay’s explosive, dynamic and dramatic rivalry continued in Osaka with both men fighting for control in the hotly contested G1 D Block.

Catch both these great matches at 10/9c Thursday on AXS right after IMPACT Wrestling!