Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank and Bridget Everett have signed on to voice characters in WWE Studios’ “Rumble” movie from Paramount Animation, according to Variety.

As we’ve noted, the animated movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, January 29, 2021. You can see the latest trailer below, which was released back in February.

“Rumble” was written and directed by Hamish Grieve, and also features Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan voicing characters. The movie is set in a world where “monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are super athletes.” Crews’ character Tentacular is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. Winnie, voiced by Viswanathan, hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching the “lovable underdog monster” named Steve, voiced by Arnett, into that type of contender.

Regarding the stars just announced for the movie today, Barkley will voice Rayburn Sr., Eubank will voice King Gorge, and Everett will play Lady Mayhen.

WWE Superstars featured in the movie include Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro and Michael Buffer also have roles.

