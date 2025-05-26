– NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is backstage at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view this evening in Glendale, Arizona. Also at the show visiting was former AEW star “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela, mega agent Barry Bloom, as well as former TNA star Alex Hammerstone. Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin are not there, but would be hidden if they’re planned to show up anyways.

– Also backstage is Thekla, who is the woman behind the spiders on AEW logos in recent weeks. She lives in the area, so whether she’s there because of that, or because tonight is her debut, remains to be seen.

– AEW had originally listed The Buy-In pre-show as a 5:30pm start-time online, however they planned internally for the 6:30pm EST. start-time that ended up being the real one.

– According to one source, “additional production elements” are planned for tonight’s Anarchy in the Arena match. What exactly they are aren’t clear. Prince Nana teased a spot with Swerve Strickland’s new sneakers that were announced last week while appearing on The Buy-In pre-show. Gabe Kidd is expected to be involved in the match.

