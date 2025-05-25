The news regarding tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 continue to surface.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, we have learned which matches will be opening and closing the show.

Following the pair of matches scheduled for The Buy-In pre-show, the actual PPV portion of the show will kick off with Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Scheduled as the main event and final match of the evening, as noted earlier this week, is Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

As noted earlier today, Gabe Kidd is also scheduled to appear during the Anarchy in the Arena match, despite not technically being an AEW contracted talent, and despite not being advertised as one of the participants in the bout.

