AEW, ROH, NJPW and MLW will all have members for Team World in the upcoming 2024 CMLL Men’s Grand Prix.

During the July 24 episode of CMLL Informa, it was announced that AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli, NJPW’s Yota Tsuji, MLW’s Davey Boy Smith Jr., and ROH’s Mansoor will be part of Team World.

Additionally, Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr, Esfinge, Euforia, and Valiente were announced for Team Mexico.

As we previously reported, Ikuro Kwon, Flip Gordon, Robbie X, AKIRA, Rocky Romero, and AEW’s Kyle Fletcher will compete on Team World. Templario, Místico, Titán, Ultimo Guerrero, and ROH World Television Champion Atlantis Jr. were announced for Team Mexico.

The 2024 CMLL Men’s Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on August 23.