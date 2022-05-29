Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez talked about the MJF situation after he had a flight booked out of Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. MJF didn’t leave the city and is still scheduled to appear at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Bryan noted there are other AEW stars willing to go to WWE.

Alvarez said, “the rumor that has been out there is that essentially, he wants more money. Tony will offer him more money if, for example, he extends his contract but he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That right there would tell me that he wants out [of AEW]. There’s been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out. But it’s definitely different in the sense that I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer. Whereas a couple of years ago, it wasn’t like they wouldn’t go if they offered tons of money but they were like so happy to be there [in AEW]. But now that they have seen that Cody’s made a lot of money and he’s like a top guy and he’s getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE.”

Meltzer stated that this doesn’t apply to everyone as just because Cody Rhodes has been pushed, it doesn’t mean any AEW star will get the same push.

