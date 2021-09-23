AEW has announced several more talents for the upcoming Triple Whammy Jericho Cruise, which takes place from October 21st-October 25th and sails from Miami to the Bahamas.

Joining the cruise will be Wardlow, Rebel, Sonny Kiss, Ashley D’Amboise, and the Chaos Project. Full details can be found below.

We’re happy to announce these awesome AEW wrestlers joining the Triple Whammy! Welcome Wardlow, Rebel, Sonny Kiss, Chaos Project, and Ashley D’Amboise to Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea! Kick Axe and Sitting Ringside with Dave Penzer are no longer able to join us on Triple Whammy, however we hope to welcome them aboard in the future. We’re not done yet, stay tuned for our final lineup announcement and more Triple Whammy experiences that you can be a part of too!