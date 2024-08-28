Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced from the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium this past Sunday, August 25.

– Time was cut from the Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry TNT Championship Coffin Match.

– MJF was reportedly fine after the Tiger Driver ’91 spot in the AEW American Championship Match against Will Ospreay.

– Regarding Miro being back in the U.S. after spending time in Bulgaria, he reportedly goes back-and-forth on a regular basis.

– Jon Moxley was not backstage at Wembley Stadium for the show. He was, however, backstage at the Pro Wrestling Revolver event over the weekend.

– Daniel Garcia was backstage all day wearing a mask up until his return during the show.

– There was said to be a lot of positivity, as you would imagine, around the AEW debut of Ricochet and the surprise return of Nigel McGuinness in the Casino Gauntlet Match.

