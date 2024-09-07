Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view.

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show, Rosario Grillo was the driver and Davey Bang was one of the security guards for Swerve Strickland’s walk into NOW Arena alongside Prince Nana.

TNA Wrestling star and former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali is at the show visiting. The Chicago native lives in the area and is apparently just there visiting friends.

AEW planned for the Costco Guys to be at All Out for a number or weeks.

