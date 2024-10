You can check out some backstage tidbits from Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event below:

Adam Cole has officially been cleared to return to the ring.

Fightful Select is reporting is that Konosuke Takeshita has been penciled in to capture to the AEW International Championship for several weeks now.

Will Ospreay will be kept off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as he sells his injuries.

And finally, several people within the company pushed for Private Party to win this week.