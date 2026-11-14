More details have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding Cruz Montana’s unexpected WWE main roster call-up.

Montana was introduced as the newest member of The 946 faction during the November 2 episode of WWE Raw. Just two days later, he returned to NXT for an unsanctioned match against Dion Lennox, which saw interference from his new faction.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Montana’s move to the main roster caught those working behind the scenes in NXT completely off guard.

The decision reportedly began taking shape during a creative meeting on October 22, despite NXT already having future plans in place for Montana.

“Regarding Cruz Montana, apparently it was a meeting on 10/22 where they started talking about him being in 946,” Meltzer wrote. “There were future plans for him in NXT and everyone there was blindsided when he showed up on Raw.”

The report also addressed whether Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, had been informed about the decision ahead of time.

“The belief, and Shawn Michaels even hinted at this, was that they often make these decision and blindside him,” Meltzer continued. “The person involved did not know if Michaels knew or not but were of the belief he would have known very shortly after that.”

Montana is now preparing for one of the biggest matches of his WWE career, as The 946 are scheduled to battle The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

The Bloodline team will feature Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, with the annual premium live event scheduled for November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.