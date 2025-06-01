Pwinsider is reporting that one talent remarked that the non-renewal of R-Truth’s WWE contract left them feeling like “nothing is guaranteed” in the company.

Another talent shared that Truth’s departure served as a reminder to negotiate and secure their next contract “well in advance.”

In other R-Truth news, Sidney “Reggie/SCRYPTS” Akeem and Dominik Mysterio have reacted to his departure. You can check out their tweets below:

Thank you For The Judgment Day Memories, R Truth. Live, Laugh, Love 💜 pic.twitter.com/LWMogdWlTS — DirtyDomDom (@DirtyDomDom) June 1, 2025

I’m so honored to have met you my guy. I would always cherish our time together — Sidney Akeem (@sidneyakeem) June 1, 2025

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to face El Grande Americano, the alter ego of Chad Gable. However, on the SmackDown episode just before WrestleMania, Mysterio suffered a torn groin, forcing him to withdraw from the match. He was replaced by Rey Fenix, who stepped in to compete against El Grande.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, conducted in promotion of Mysterio receiving the Legend Impact Award at the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards Gala, the wrestling icon opened up about his health. In addition to the groin tear, Mysterio revealed he also suffered a busted eardrum around the same time. He said,

“No, it’s not easy to stay on top in this industry — especially with the amount of injuries I’ve had over the years. I’m actually still recovering from the injury I suffered just before WrestleMania — a torn groin and a busted eardrum. But I still love what I do. I think I caught my second wind when my son broke into the business. He’s been around since he was seven — remember the storyline with Eddie Guerrero and the custody of Dominik? But my passion for this sport runs deep. I like to think of myself as a peacemaker. I don’t have issues — at least not that I know of — with my colleagues or my fans. That connection I have with people around the world keeps me going. Whether it’s from the last few years or going all the way back to when I first started training at age four, I still love this. I love watching my son grow in it. The diversity of the fanbase, the ability to travel and connect with fans globally — it’s all been incredible. The love and support they show is unmatched.”

Looking ahead, WWE’s upcoming joint event with AAA, “Worlds Collide”, features Mysterio prominently in promotional materials. While he confirmed his involvement, he did not disclose the exact role he will play in the event.