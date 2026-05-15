WWE’s decision to ramp up its domestic live event schedule this summer reportedly comes down to one key factor — getting more experience for the company’s growing crop of younger talent.

As noted earlier this week, WWE officially announced its Summer 2026 Tour, which will feature 10 non-televised main roster house shows across the United States during July and August. The events are scheduled for Thursdays and weekends, with stops planned in states including California, Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Hampshire, and New Mexico.

The move marks a notable shift compared to WWE’s post-pandemic approach, where domestic house shows were significantly reduced in favor of a lighter touring schedule.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE believes the expanded schedule will benefit the newer names now joining the roster.

“What we were told is that with more younger wrestlers on the roster than before, they felt it was good for them to get more experience away from television so this was the time to expand the schedule,” Meltzer wrote. “Plus, unlike a few years ago when the company wasn’t as popular, there will almost surely be a nice profit margin doing the house shows.”

That wasn’t the only reason discussed internally.

Meltzer also noted that WWE’s previous strategy of reducing live events was tied to preserving veteran talent while creating stronger demand for televised appearances and premium events.

“The idea in the past was less shows created more of a demand for shows and that was one of the reasons for cutting back, and the belief that the older roster could use less dates and wear and tear and they had enough experience,” Meltzer continued. “The attempt is to get a younger roster now and they could use more reps before a crowd.”

Among the WWE stars currently advertised for the Summer 2026 Tour are Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Jade Cargill, Trick Williams, and Drew McIntyre.

It’s also expected that ticket prices for the live events will be more affordable compared to WWE’s larger shows on TV and premium live events.

In addition to the U.S. tour, WWE is also scheduled to hold upcoming live events in Europe, South America, and Canada later this year.

WWE is coming to a city near you this summer! Use code WWESLAM to get your tickets now! 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/n1fTgjslRY — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026