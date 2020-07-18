More Backstage Details On The Filming Of WWE’s Swamp Fight

Wrestling Inc. has reported some new backstage details on the Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Universal champion Braun Strowman, which will air at tomorrow’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view.

-The bout reportedly took 6-7 hours to film, with certain spots being repeated multiple times so cameras could catch numerous angles very similar to a movie. As previously reported, filming took place on Thursday evening in Florida.

-Expect the match to be anywhere from 20-30 minutes after editing.

-Several reptiles, including an alligator and a snake, are expected to be used in the matchup.

-Apparently the ending is similar to that of a horror movie, with the classic Friday the 13th specifically being mentioned as an inspiration.

-Vince McMahon was not involved with any aspects of the Swamp Fight. Wyatt was reportedly the driving force, as most of the match was his conception.