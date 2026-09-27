Some additional backstage details have surfaced regarding WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and this week’s TNA television tapings.

WWE had reportedly known since early August that Worlds Collide would not be broadcast live on YouTube.

The event took place Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago but is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Wednesday, September 30. Those within WWE were reportedly pleased with the live attendance for the show.

As JBL previously indicated, commentary for Worlds Collide was also planned to be recorded in post-production rather than live during Saturday’s event.

Another WWE note concerns Je’Von Evans, who was internally listed for a SmackDown dark match as late as Friday.

Evans ultimately did not appear in the match, with Danhausen instead being brought in and promoted for the dark main event. It is unclear why Evans had remained on the internal listing so close to the show.

Meanwhile, several notable names were spotted backstage or competed at this week’s TNA television tapings.

Former AEW star Abadon was backstage at the tapings, although there is no indication at this point that they have signed with the company.

KJ Orso, B3CCA and Shazza McKenzie were all in action at the tapings. None of the three are believed to have signed with TNA as of this writing.

Finally, Dr. Redacted was said to be okay following a scary-looking press slam into the ring over the weekend. His wife later noted that he was selling merchandise shortly afterward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)