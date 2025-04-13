Alexa Bliss has been noticeably missing from WWE programming in recent weeks, and the mysterious Wyatt Six faction has been off TV for even longer. While earlier reports indicated that Uncle Howdy was sidelined due to medical reasons, a recent update from one source notes that he has been medically cleared to return to action.

Despite the group’s ongoing absence, Bliss’s relationship with WWE remains solid. There have been no reported backstage issues, and she’s still expected to be a key part of the Wyatt Six when the faction makes its eventual comeback. WWE has continued to drop subtle hints—especially on SmackDown—that point toward the group’s eventual return, keeping fans intrigued.

However, their return may not happen anytime soon. According to the report, WWE is holding off on bringing the Wyatt Six back until after WrestleMania 41. With creative plans already locked in through the major event, the faction’s next chapter—and Bliss’s return—is expected to begin once the post-WrestleMania storylines kick off.

Bliss last wrestled on WWE television in early 2024 and has kept a low profile since then, as she recovers and awaits the next phase of her WWE journey.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the WWE status of Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks.

(H/T: Fightful Select)