Last night NXT held its Battleground premium live event from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several newsworthy items coming out of the show.

-Jordynne Grace had her ear ripped out during her match with Roxanne Perez due to Grace wearing earrings. At one point, there was a consideration backstage to stop the match but that was called off after seeing how Grace seemed unfazed by it. She has already said that she doesn’t plan on wearing earrings while wrestling ever again.

-All six-women who competed in the ladder match were said to be banged up afterward, but no one was seriously hurt or sustained any notable injuries. Kelani Jordan got a ovation backstage after her win.

-Gail Kim, Jonathan Gresham, and other TNA talents were in the audience for the Battleground. There was some consideration in showing them on the broadcast but that didn’t happen.

-Several UFC names were at Battleground and were very enthusiastic about the show, with one mentioning that they would love to work with WWE in the future.

-Regarding some of the five-year deals that were signed in WWE that would expire in 2024, Fightful reports that fans should not expect all of them to be up at this point as some were extended due to injuries.