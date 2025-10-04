Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., continues to be one of the most talked-about names in All Elite Wrestling despite her recent absence from television. As previously noted, Baker has remained “ready and willing” to return to AEW whenever the company chooses to bring her back into the fold.

A new Fightful Select Answers Q&A has shed additional light on the current status of Baker’s AEW contract, including how long the deal is believed to run. According to the report, Baker’s agreement with AEW is locked in at least through the fall of 2026. Sources indicate that Baker signed a five-year contract extension with the promotion back in fall 2021, securing her as one of AEW’s cornerstone names for the foreseeable future.

However, there’s a potential wrinkle to that timeline. It’s believed that Baker’s contract, like many AEW deals, includes a standard injury clause. Such clauses typically allow AEW to extend a performer’s contract to make up for time missed due to injury or inactivity. If that provision were to be applied, it could potentially push Baker’s deal into 2027 or beyond.

As of now, there’s no word on whether AEW intends to utilize that clause or if the company has specific creative plans in motion for Baker’s return. The former champion has not wrestled since September 2023, and while her absence has sparked speculation about her status, reports continue to suggest that she remains under contract and eager to rejoin AEW programming once the timing aligns.