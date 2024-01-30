Another update on Brock Lesnar.

As noted, Lesnar was originally planned to compete in this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble matchup, but The Beast was pulled after the new lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking surfaced, with Lesnar being potentially implicated in the lawsuit as well as someone the accuser was trafficked to. The Wrestling Observer reported that Lesnar’s spot went to Bron Breakker. Post Wrestling added that Lesnar was set to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio to set up a match between the two at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Fightful Select released a report today confirming both stories as accurate. They add that Lesnar and GUNTHER was on the table for WrestleMania 40, and was even pitched back for WrestleMania 39. However, those plans obviously fell through and Lesnar ended up taking on Omos while GUNTHER defended in the triple-threat. Due to the allegations a ton of WrestleMania 40 plans have been shuffled, especially after the CM Punk injury. At this time, it doesn’t look like Lesnar will be returning to WWE anytime soon unless something drastic changes.