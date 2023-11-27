CM Punk’s appearance on this evening’s WWE Raw looks to be a monumental event following the former world champion’s surprise return at this Saturday’s Survivor Series.

Ahead of Raw, which will be commercial free in the first-hour, Fightful Select has released another report regarding the Second City Sain. The report includes details about WWE and AEW talents thoughts on the move, and whether TNA had made Punk a legitimate offer. Highlights are below.

-Many WWE talent expect to speak with higher ups within the company to gain some assurances about Punk moving forward, specifically his behavior.

-AEW President Tony Khan seemed more concerned about Katsuyori Shibata having to go back to Japan. Khan was asked about Punk’s WWE return in a recent interview but failed to comment.

-Fightful reached out to several AEW talents to gage their thoughts on Punk jumping back to WWE. Most of the AEW reactions are just them wondering how those in WWE reacted. There are people in WWE and AEW who previously stated that they would not work with Punk if he was in their locker room. At this time, no talents from WWE or AEW have requested any releases.

-Top WWE talents did ask AEW talents if Punk was invovled in the MJF/The Devil storyline. That was never discussed from the AEW creative team.

-It is reiterated that Punk’s WWE return was a closely kept secret. Triple H mentioned at the Survivor Series press conference that it was a decision that he and Nick Khan made.

-As for the numerous CM Punk chants throughout SmackDown in Chicago and Survivor Series in Chicago, WWE told their teams to ignore them as best as possible.

-TNA/IMPACT did make Punk a legitimate offer and he was considering it before talks with Triple H began. Punk is well-liked by the TNA/IMPACT locker room and it is said that the door will always remain open if that is something he wants to do.

Wrestling Headlines will have full coverage of this evening’s WWE Raw.