There’s an update on WWE superstar Cody Rhodes trying to secure some acting work in Hollywood.

A report surfaced last night revealing that the American Nightmare made the most out of his time in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39, and took meetings about several upcoming film and television projects. Fightful Select has now added additional details about what that means for his status with WWE.

Simple answer is not much. Reports are that Rhodes does not plan on being a “part-time” talent and any projects he takes would work entirely around his schedule with WWE. As previously mentioned, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner has expressed interest in playing Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat movie, as well as an interest in appearing in the untitled Zelda film.

Rhodes is on a collision course with Brock Lesnar, a match that will most likely take place at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.