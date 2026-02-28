Danhausen is officially back on the open market.

The quirky fan-favorite’s contract with All Elite Wrestling has now expired, bringing an end to what many viewed as a confusing and uneven run with the company.

Danhausen’s time in AEW was marred by multiple injuries, which limited his momentum at various points. However, even when medically cleared, he often found himself off television for extended stretches, leaving fans wondering about his status and creative direction.

His option year had previously been picked up, and his agreement was later extended due to injury-related time added onto the deal.

At one point, it was reported that Danhausen had hoped his contract would not be extended, as doing so would have allowed him greater flexibility with independent bookings and merchandise appearances without company approval.

Now, with the deal officially expired, Danhausen is free to explore new opportunities.

There has been internal support for him within AEW, with several individuals reportedly advocating on his behalf during his tenure.

Whether that translates into a future return remains to be seen.

For now, though, Danhausen is all free.

Very nice.

Very evil.

Very independent.

Unless, of course, he’s currently in a giant-sized mystery crate in the Chicago-area.

We will find out soon enough!

(H/T: Fightful Select)