Jeff Cobb is officially on his way to WWE.

According to one source, Cobb has been slated to join WWE for some time now. His name appeared on WWE’s internal rosters several months ago, even as he remained active with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Despite his pending departure, Cobb fulfilled his remaining obligations with NJPW, including a somewhat surprising tag team title run that reportedly puzzled many within the company who were aware he was finishing up.

Throughout this period, Cobb kept fans guessing by hinting at retirement and remaining vague about his future plans. However, it has been confirmed that Cobb is indeed WWE-bound.

It’s not yet clear which brand he will debut on—Raw, SmackDown, or NXT—but sources indicate that he signed on for what has been described as a “good deal.”

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Jeff Cobb’s WWE arrival continues to surface.

16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination. 🎶 Can I wade in your water, until I catch your wave 🎶 pic.twitter.com/K2tYDQUDye — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 1, 2025

