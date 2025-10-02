The return of Andrade El Idolo to All Elite Wrestling has already sparked plenty of chatter online, with many fans questioning how the former WWE star was able to reappear on AEW programming so quickly after his WWE exit.

Traditionally, WWE contracts include a standard 90-day non-compete clause, which prevents released talent from appearing elsewhere immediately.

In Andrade’s case, however, things played out differently.

As we noted here on the site following his AEW return on Wednesday night’s special AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show, Andrade’s release from WWE did not include the customary non-compete. According to multiple WWE sources, the decision to let Andrade go stemmed from repeated Wellness Policy violations over the past year.

Rather than suspend him again or keep him under contract while sidelined, WWE opted to cut ties completely. That meant Andrade was “free and clear” the moment his release was processed, leaving him available to sign with other promotions without delay.

Evidence of this came almost instantly.

Andrade had already been announced for upcoming independent dates across Mexico and the United States within weeks of his WWE departure, making it obvious that he wasn’t bound by the standard 90-day restriction.

In fact, word is WWE deliberately chose to release him outright rather than pay him through the non-compete window just to keep him off the market.

The situation also underscores something that has been quietly suspected for some time.

WWE has moved away from publicly announcing Wellness Policy suspensions for its main roster talent. A few years ago, suspensions were routinely publicized by the company, but that practice has all but vanished, with Andrade’s case seemingly serving as confirmation.

For Andrade, the circumstances have paved the way for an immediate new chapter in AEW, while for WWE, it raises fresh questions about how transparently the company is handling Wellness Policy matters in the modern era.

Andrade El Idolo returned on the 10/1 episode of AEW Dynamite in Hollywood, FL., attacking Kenny Omega after the opening match of the show and immediately aligning himself with Don Callis as the newest member of the expanding Don Callis Family.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)