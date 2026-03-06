How real was the recent social media war of words between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley?

Dave Meltzer has weighed in on that and the other recent social media confrontation involving Jade Cargill and additional WWE stars, shedding light on whether the exchange was legitimate or part of a storyline.

In Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer addressed the heated back-and-forth that unfolded online between Cargill and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also chiming in. During the exchange, Ripley in particular took aim at Cargill’s in-ring work.

The situation quickly sparked debate among fans, with speculation ranging from the interaction being a full-on shoot to a storyline-driven work, or even a work that escalated into a shoot.

At one point during the online exchange, Ripley wrote, “Not having fun. Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone’s real human character by ‘breaking the 4th wall.”

According to Meltzer, however, the social media clash itself was not a legitimate shoot. He noted that WWE does not allow its talent to engage in that type of behavior publicly on social platforms. That said, he added that the criticisms aimed at Cargill mirror concerns that have privately been voiced by other women in the company.

“While this was not a shoot, no matter what people tell you, because WWE forbids that type of thing from its talent on social media platforms,” Meltzer wrote. “The reality is what was said about Cargill was almost identical to what several other women talent have told me over the past year, really starting after the Shayna Baszler and Cargill confrontation went public.”

The reference was to a previously reported backstage situation from March 2025 involving Cargill and Shayna Baszler. According to the report, Cargill confronted Baszler backstage while pointing to a bruise on her arm and telling her she needed to learn how to work.

Baszler reportedly fired back with a pointed response.

“If I was shooting, you and I would both know,” is the quote that made the rounds.

Meltzer continued by explaining that some of the frustration among the women’s roster stems from how Cargill has been positioned within the company despite what some perceive as shortcomings in her in-ring development and promo work.

“It’s natural with the resentment of her being pushed while not being good in the ring or anything special on promos, but completely due to her unique look,” Meltzer continued. “There was a feeling that look or not, she didn’t get over to the level others have, didn’t improve in the ring and in the case starting in the wake of the Baszler situation, would blame her partners when matches had issues. Most of the women believe they are better and didn’t get the same chances, which leads to resentment.”

With all of that in mind, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her WrestleMania 42 challenger Rhea Ripley are scheduled for a face-to-face segment on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

